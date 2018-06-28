Elon Musk Is Embroiled in a Farting Unicorn Argument on Twitter

Elon Musk is a tech industry titan and visionary who's built numerous boundary-pushing businesses in the realms of space travel (Space X), electric vehicles (Tesla) and underground transportation (Boring Company). But he's not above engaging in petty online beefs with his critics, even if those squabbles pertain to bizarre topics like farting unicorns.
The latest controversy courted by Musk is a copyright issue concerning a whimsical drawing of a farting unicorn. Originally the work of Denver artist Tom Edwards, the drawing shows a unicorn expelling a mystical plume of gas from its butt into a tube connecting to an electric car.
Last March, Musk incorporated the unicorn design in a Tesla sketchpad -- the touchscreen control panels located in the automaker's vehicles -- as part of a software update.
The kitschy unicorn was assumedly the brainchild of Tesla, until Edwards' daughter, Lisa Prank, tweeted at the tech mogul on Wednesday about Tesla's alleged appropriation of the flatulent creature.
The unicorn originally appeared on a mug designed by Edwards in 2010 which retailed for $28, according to the Denver alt-weekly, Westword. It bares a message that Musk and his huge fandom can get behind, with the words "Electric cars are good for the environment because electricity comes from magic," written on the back.
Musk replied directly to Prank, claiming that the unicorn was designed by Twitter user Nik Jovanovic, who displays the image twice on his profile along with the bio "Twitter is great to keep up with my hero..... @elonmusk." The tweet, which has since been deleted, read:
"I think Nik @jovanik21 did an illustration with Tesla sketch pad Easter egg similar to mug pic that I posted. Was chosen randomly by software team as a joke (they didn’t tell me in advance) as an example of the hidden feature. We can change it to something else if your Dad wants."
A terse dialogue ensued, with Musk insisting that the unicorn was "someone else's drawing."
"Was actually someone else’s drawing of a unicorn on hidden Tesla sketch pad app & we gained no financial benefit. Have asked my team to use a diff example going forward. He can sue for money if he wants, but that’s kinda lame. If anything, this attention increased his mug sales," he wrote.
Prank didn't back down though:
Musk's defense proved moot quite quickly, considering he had tweeted an image of Edwards' mug last February, writing: "Rainbows, unicorns and electric cars." A month later in March, he again shared the unicorn image, along with a drawing of the Mona Lisa, to coincide with the release of the Tesla software update, writing: "Made on a Tesla sketchpad" in another deleted tweet.
Edwards, for his part, says he was flattered that the unicorn managed to be a part of a massive company's branding, but that he didn't find out about it until a Tesla-owning friend showed him a Tesla holiday ad featuring the unicorn. For his services, Edwards has seen mug sales increase by 100 units, he says.
“It’s part of their branding now,” Edwards told The Guardian. “I love the fact that it’s in the cars, but I just want them to do the right thing and pay me adequately for it. Elon Musk can be a hero for standing up for artists’ rights.”
When asked whether Edwards would receive compensation for his artwork, a Tesla spokesperson declined to comment.
Musk has taken umbrage with almost every word printed about the brouhaha, saying that he's offered money to Edwards for his art. Prank again denied this:
The copyright saga seems to have no signs of abating, adding further acrimony to Musk and the series of scandals that have recently dogged his companies. In any case, the CEO doesn't seem to be taking the scrutiny lightly.
