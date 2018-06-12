Elon Musk's Flamethrowers Are Already on eBay for Tons of Money

Elon Musk, a man who previously sent a Tesla Roadster to space for no other reason than to drum up hype for his companies, has gotten the public hooked on flamethrowers. His most recent business is Boring Company, an enterprise dedicated to digging traffic-averting tunnels but also mass-producing fire cannons. The latter endeavor has either been a great success or a complete train wreck, depending upon whom you ask.
But either way you slice it, hawking flamethrowers has gifted Musk and his fans a financial boon: Some of the folks who spent $500 on Boring's flamethrowers have gone the inevitable route of selling them on eBay, and the asking prices have risen predictably. CNN reports that prices on the auction site are ranging from $3,000 to, uh, $20,000, as Musk's acolytes are looking to maximize their profits after the first 1,000 flamethrowers were sold for $500 each earlier this year.
People have adopted the CEO's ruthless business savvy, as even an instruction manual for the gun was at one point listed for $250. Per CNN's report, however, the eBay listings haven't garnered much attention.
Unexpectedly, Musk's flamethrowers managed to draw requisite controversy when they were announced last winter. Despite flamethrowers being relatively unregulated throughout the country, the prospect of a massively wealthy tech baron with a cultish following releasing them into the marketplace raised some eyebrows. A politician in California suggested banning the devices prior to their release, but Musk seems to have already triumphed, what with people taking to the streets and backyards to test out their new Boring company wares.
Everything is fine.
