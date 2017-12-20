Elon Musk Accidentally Tweeted His Phone Number

When you're widely touted for being a genius, the last thing you're expected to do is commit a rookie mistake in front of 16 million social media followers. But Elon Musk, the billionaire industrialist and famed brain behind Tesla, Space X, and numerous other technology ventures, assumed the role of an everyman on Tuesday when he accidentally tweeted his phone number.
Musk was apparently trying to reach Oculus Chief Technology Officer John Carmack to schedule a meeting, and offered his phone number. (Oculus is the VR headset company acquired by Facebook in 2014). But instead of direct messaging Carmack, Musk committed a Sean Spicer-level foible, tweeting his phone number to the masses.
CNBC took a screen shot of the offending tweet before Musk deleted it.
After the tweet drummed up the requisite chaos, reporters logically dialed the number, which went voicemail. But because this is Elon Musk -- sci-fi aficionado and ruler of the universe -- the voicemail message, (or perhaps ringtone, as others have pointed out) was a recording from the classic Playstation game God of War, which in part reads:
"By the Gods you've done it. Somehow you've found your way here to me. I offer you my congratulations and my respect."
Musk hasn't answered the line, and some are saying the whole thing could just be a prank, as it's often the CEO's wont to be playfully mischievous. But then again, when you're said to be the real-life incarnation of Iron Man, you probably get a lot of phone calls.
