Elon Musk Says ‘Teslaquila’ Tequila Is Coming Soon

Next time you find yourself at a party in Silicon Valley, in the throes of a thoroughly dull conversation about self-driving cars, feel free to mention Teslaquila -- a delightful new social lubricant from the very expensive brain of Elon Musk.
Musk first presented Teslaquila to the public months ago as an April fool’s joke on Twitter: “Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by ‘Teslaquila’ bottles,” he wrote. “The tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.”
This week, Musk officially filed an “intent to use” trademark request for his innovative agave spirit. So if you didn’t budget for a $138K car this financial quarter, at least you can drink tequila from the future. And then talk about it at parties.
After news of the proposed trademark leaked, Musk confirmed with a Tweet reading, “Teslaquila coming soon …” beside a photo of the theoretical bottle -- which leaves something to be desired in the design department. But in Musk’s defense, it seems only fair that his creative energy reached its limits after masterminding a title like “Teslaquila.”
It’s not typically good form to market booze and motor vehicles in the same sentence, but Musk has found a brilliant loophole: a car that is its own designated driver (Teslaquila sold separately). Welcome to the future.
