Elon Musk's Transport System to Mars Is Crazy, But Not as Crazy as You'd Think

Like it or not, it's safe to say that traveling to Mars, let alone colonizing the barren red planet, is still many years away. But on Tuesday, Elon Musk presented his much-anticipated and extremely ambitious plan to create an Interplanetary Transport System that could someday make large-scale human voyages to Mars plausible, relatively affordable, and pretty damn quick, too.

Speaking at the International Astronautical Conference, Musk unveiled SpaceX's vision of making humans a "multi-planetary species" by colonizing Mars and beyond by using what's been dubbed as an Interplanetary Transport System. As you can see in the video above, the complex system involves massive 100- to 200-seat reusable spaceships and rocket boosters that are refueled in space before blasting the brave souls on board to the distant planet in about 80 days or less. The visuals in the video are absolutely spectacular, so fair warning: they'll likely leave you daydreaming about rust-colored dusty vistas.