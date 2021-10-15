Elysian Brewing Is Celebrating Halloween with a Haunted Beer Delivery Service

It's officially pumpkin beer season, which for some equates to the same sort of seasonal thrill the PSL brings, only boozier. But why stock up at your local liquor store when you can have it delivered straight to your door, and better yet, by scare actors that look like they came straight from the morgue.

In honor of Halloween, Anheuser-Busch-owned Elysian Brewing is enlisting Seattle's premiere haunted house to take over its beer runs and bring its Pumpkin Variety Pack to you. On Wednesday, October 27 and Thursday, October 28, you can schedule your "scary good delivery" from the beer maker.