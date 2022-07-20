This Hotel Offers a Champagne Delivery Phone to Order 'Emergency' Veuve Clicquot

One year ago, the Kimpton Harper opened in the former Farmers and Mechanics Bank building, a 24-story landmark structure in Fort Worth, Texas. The space already boasts a laundry list of premium amenities, but to celebrate its milestone anniversary, the Kimpton is adding its best yet.

In partnership with Veuve Clicquot, the Kimpton Harper has added a champagne delivery phone to each room, so you can request emergency bubbly whenever the occasion calls for it, Food & Wine reports. The old-timey rotary phones can be used to call down to a dedicated hotline and order a glass. Staffers will then deliver the champagne ASAP, and in yellow label Veuve Clicquot glassware, no less.