This Hotel Offers a Champagne Delivery Phone to Order 'Emergency' Veuve Clicquot

Champagne on speed dial? Just what we need.

By Megan Schaltegger

Published on 7/20/2022 at 2:51 PM

Courtesy of The Harper
One year ago, the Kimpton Harper opened in the former Farmers and Mechanics Bank building, a 24-story landmark structure in Fort Worth, Texas. The space already boasts a laundry list of premium amenities, but to celebrate its milestone anniversary, the Kimpton is adding its best yet. 

In partnership with Veuve Clicquot, the Kimpton Harper has added a champagne delivery phone to each room, so you can request emergency bubbly whenever the occasion calls for it, Food & Wine reports. The old-timey rotary phones can be used to call down to a dedicated hotline and order a glass. Staffers will then deliver the champagne ASAP, and in yellow label Veuve Clicquot glassware, no less. 

Courtesy of The Harper

This isn't a limited-edition anniversary schtick either. The hotel plans to keep the feature permanently, with rotating champagne partners throughout the year. 

Once you've filled up on bubbly, you can swing by the hotel's Italian restaurant il Modo or dine at the penthouse bar Refinery 714. The Harper even offers an exclusive private experience, dubbed the Chef's Table, for special occasions. However, if you've tipped back one too many emergency Veuves and are looking to stay in, room service is a speed dial away too. 

Megan Schaltegger is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist.