Here's How You Can Get a Free Night's Stay at a 5-Star Luxury Hotel in Dubai

Lovebirds planning a luxurious vacation for Valentine's Day should really keep Dubai in mind this year.

To celebrate the lovely day, Emirates is offering a complimentary night stay at the gorgeous Fairmont The Palm hotel in the heart of Dubai. Starting January 30, all you have to do to score the offer is book a premium cabin on an Emirates flight to the UAE city, and you're good to go.

You have through February 13 to purchase your promotional tickets, and you must make your bookings at least 72 hours before arrival. Finally, Emirates requires you to make a stopover of at least 20 hours to redeem the offer.

Dubai-bound travelers can also get complimentary passes through their promotional ticket. If you book by January 29, you'll be able to experience iconic select attractions, including seeing Dubai from the top of the Burj Khalifa, accessing the Dubai Fountains Boardwalk experience, and going on a boat tour with gorgeous skyline views.

For more information, you can visit the Emirates website.