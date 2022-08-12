Emirates Airline Is Adding $2 Billion in Upgrades, Including Unlimited Caviar

Beginning this month, the carrier is introducing a number of new features—including upgraded cabin interiors for all classes, not just first class. According to the airline itself, the aircrafts have been retrofitted with new or reupholstered seats, new paneling, and flooring.

Emirates Airline is already one of the world's most exclusive, luxe ways to fly . But now, the revered travel brand is adding $2 billion in upgrades, including a record-breaking refurbishment on over 120 aircrafts, new menus, unlimited Persian caviar, and a "cinema in the sky" experience.

Meanwhile, travelers' dining experience has gotten an update too. On select first-class routes, passengers will enjoy pan-fried salmon trout with moqueca sauce and creole rice, roasted duck breast with orange thyme jus, steamed broccolini, and fondant potatoes. New menus will also roll out in Business and Economy on September 1. Vegan guests can expect pan-roasted oyster mushrooms, jackfruit biryani, and sliced kohlrabi garnished with burnt orange.

Now, the Champagne and Caviar experience is one you won't want to miss either. Passengers will get unlimited Persian Caviar with Dom Perignon vintage champagne, the latter of which is part of an exclusive agreement with the luxury bubbly brand.

And if you're looking to pass the time with a flick, you can do that as well—with top-notch theater snacks, of course. The Cinema in the Sky menu includes lobster rolls, juicy sliders, edamame, and salted popcorn.