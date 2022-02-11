You Can Get a Joint for a Penny If the Rams Win the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is only partly about the culmination of the NFL season. It's also a massive advertising event. Whether it's commercials or the hundreds, if not thousands, of promotions going on around the world, there's a deluge of ads, deals, rewards clubs perks, and giveaways vying for your attention. Some might even seem like they're worth paying attention to, like Buffalo Wild Wings' promise of free wings if the game goes into overtime.

The California-based weed delivery service and store Emjay is doing something similar. At least, it's similar in that it's giving its products away. It's not in the chicken wing game. Emjay will offer anyone who stops by an Emjay store in Los Angeles a joint for a penny if the Rams win the Super Bowl. If you're in California and weren't already cheering for the Rams, you've been incentivized to cheer for the hometown team.

"This is an exciting time to be an Angeleno. The Rams are playing on the biggest stage in football, with a homefield advantage, and we have high expectations for a big win," Chris Vaughn, CEO and Founder of Emjay, said. Asking for a penny might seem strange, but the promotion's terms are partially dictated by California law. They aren't legally allowed to give it away for free. This is about as close as it gets. You don't have to buy anything except for that joint for a penny.

You can order a joint through the Emjay app or in-person at its store at 345 N Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles. You, of course, have to be of legal age, but if you are, you'll be able to pick that up or have it delivered through midnight on Wednesday, February 16. That might shift more than a couple of rooting alliances.