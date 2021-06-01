This Weed Company Will Pay an Intern $1,000/Month to Test Its Products

Emjay, a California-based weed delivery service, is looking for a summer intern. It's not a gig that will leave you fetching coffee, nor is it one that you might consider a traditional resume booster. It is, however, a paid position that will likely draw a lot of applications.

The three-month internship will pay a candidate $1,000 per month to test the company's products. That's all the job consists of: Testing products and writing reviews of them for three months. Those products include flower, oil, pens, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis products, according to the company.

The position isn't full-time, and it doesn't include benefits. It's also a fair amount of work. It requires a lot of writing. Emjay is looking to get a whole lot of its more than 600 products written up for its website over the summer. Nonetheless, if you're 21 and based in California, it might still be alluring because, in addition to the $1,000 a month, you're getting products to test for free. A representative tells Thrillist that those samples amount to "thousands of dollars worth of free weed, edibles, oil" and other products.

To apply, Emjay is looking for a resume and a one-page writing sample or a video shorter than four minutes and 20 seconds. Those can be sent to internships@heyemjay.com. The temporary gig is similar to other ones that have been offered as more and more states open up access to recreational weed.