You Must See This New, Very Emo Version of the Wendy’s Logo

Someone over at Wendy’s has been reminiscing about Warped Tour, because these new images of the brand’s mascot has ditched the pigtails—and it's not just a phase.

At the newly-opened Wendy’s location in Camden, London, you’ll find Wendy with a deep, side-swept bang, a shaggy haircut, and her classic red mane intermixed with jetblack hair. Wendy didn’t fall in love with an emo girl. She is an emo girl.

Back in June, Wendy’s UK tweeted a poll, asking followers to vote for which iteration of Wendy should be chosen to represent the chain's newest store. The choices were between an Emo Wendy, a Bouffant Wendy, and a Punk Wendy.