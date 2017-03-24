Sandwich, Pie Among Several New Food Emojis Coming This Year

With existing food emoji characters like the taco, hot dog, and cheeseburger, it's easy to forget that your phone's keyboard still lacks one of the most important foods of all time: the sandwich. Well, it looks like that may finally change when the next big batch of emojis comes out sometime this year.

The major emoji update, Emoji Version 5.0, consists of 69 new emoji characters -- more than a dozen of which are food -- and is set to be released sometime in mid-2017, according to a comprehensive list of the new characters from Emojipedia. So far, it's unclear as to when the new batch of silly symbols will actually arrive on your devices' keyboards, but when it does, it'll include several food staples like the aforementioned sandwich, pie, and at long last, the dumpling.