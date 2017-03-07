This Snake Is Covered In Emojis and It's Totally Real

No matter what your background is, you've probably never seen a snake like this. In fact, the man who bred it says "this is the first." The above snake has an unusual pattern that looks like three yellow smiley face emojis are running down its back. Or if you flip it upside down, it looks like those little green alien heads you used to draw in middle school notebooks.

It took Justin Kobylka eight years to breed the snake he calls the Emoji Ball Python. He breeds snakes with unusual patterns like this and sells them. Though, he told Business Insider he won't be selling this one.

The snake is a Lavender Albino Piebald Ball Python, a species that sometimes has face-like patterns appear in the scales. The pattern is the result of recessive mutation that can occur naturally but is rare. Though, it doesn't take a snake-iologist to surmise this pattern is unlikely to occur in the wild.