Someone Finally Made the Eggplant Emoji Into a Vibrator

The eggplant emoji -- in all its curvy, purple, and suggestive glory -- has long served as your keyboard's unofficial penis symbol. So, basically, it was really only a matter of time before someone took the virtual phallus and turned it into a real-life sex toy, right? Well, that time has finally come, thanks to a new product called the Emojibator.

As explained in a report by Mashable, the sexting accessory recently became available for purchase in United States via the company's website. Priced at $32 (with free shipping), the Emojibator features 10 vibration settings, a waterproof design, and discreet packaging, according to the product's description. The cheeky explanation on the company's about page is even better: