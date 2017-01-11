News

Someone Finally Made the Eggplant Emoji Into a Vibrator

By Published On 08/31/2016 By Published On 08/31/2016
Emojibrator

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

The eggplant emoji -- in all its curvy, purple, and suggestive glory -- has long served as your keyboard's unofficial penis symbol. So, basically, it was really only a matter of time before someone took the virtual phallus and turned it into a real-life sex toy, right? Well, that time has finally come, thanks to a new product called the Emojibator

As explained in a report by Mashable, the sexting accessory recently became available for purchase in United States via the company's website. Priced at $32 (with free shipping), the Emojibator features 10 vibration settings, a waterproof design, and discreet packaging, according to the product's description. The cheeky explanation on the company's about page is even better:

"Since the eggplant emoji has penetrated your texting conversations, it has been a definitive sex symbol," the page states. "With Emojibator, we aim to make masturbation fun, easy, and accessible. Whether you're looking for self pleasure, a playful and perfect gift, or embracing the inner vegan, the Emojibator will certainly please."

The emoji sex toy comes just weeks after the world was blessed with Pokémon Go-inspired dildos modeled after Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur. What a time to be alive, folks.

We reached out the team at Emojibator for more information. But if this already sounds like your jam, well, have fun sexting yourself.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and rarely uses the eggplant emoji in text messages. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The "How To" Questions Each State Googles More Than Every Other State

related

READ MORE
Whoa: JetBlue's Holiday Flash Sale Has $20 Flights Right Now

related

READ MORE
Instagram's New Update Lets You React to Comments and Low-Key Remove Followers

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like