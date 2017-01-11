Finally, You Can Vote for New Emoji Characters

Although the upcoming release of Apple's iOS 10 will bring over 100 new emoji characters to your iPhone keyboard, the new additions will likely do little to curb your insatiable thirst for more new emoji. Thankfully, an app is now making it easy to vote for potential new emoji so they can ultimately become a reality.

As explained in a report by 9to5Mac, an app called Emoji> has introduced a new EmojiRequest feature it claims can offer you at least a little say in how the future emoji characters are chosen. Basically, it allows you to vote for dozens of proposed emoji -- everything from a swearing face to a sad poop face -- and EmojiRequest will submit formal proposals to the Unicode Consortium for the ones with the most votes. In case you're wondering, the Unicode Consortium is the non-profit organization that oversees the Unicode standard and has the final say on ideas for new emoji characters.