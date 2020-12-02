New Federal Rule Will Ban Emotional Support Animals in Plane Cabins

The US Department of Transportation created a new air travel rule that clarifies the definition of a service animal and adds restrictions for people flying with pets. Among the many changes in guidelines, a couple stand out: Emotional support animals will no longer be considered service animals and therefore can't travel in the cabin with passengers. Also, only dogs will be considered service animals.

According to the Associated Press, the DOT said that it updated its rules in part because people flying with unusual emotional support animals "eroded the public trust in legitimate service animals"—and because there has been a rise in fraudulent service animal claims and poorly behaved emotional support animals.

That's not all that's been adjusted, though. The updated rule—which goes into effect in 30 days—is fairly extensive, and also includes the following:

A service animal is defined as "a dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of a person with a disability."

Airlines must treat psychiatric service animals the same as they treat other service animals.

Airlines may require passengers with service animals to fill out screening forms developed by DOT that detail the service animal's health, behavior and training, and ability to not relieve itself on a flight (or relieve itself in a sanitary way).

Airlines may require passengers traveling with service animals to submit the DOT service animal forms up to 48 hours before the date of travel.

Airlines must allow passengers with a disability who are traveling with a service animal to use the online check-in process. Requiring these passengers to physically check-in at the airport is prohibited.

Airlines may require a person with a disability to provide the DOT service animal forms at the passenger's departure gate on the date of travel.

Airlines may limit each passenger with a disability to two service animals.

Airlines may require service animals to fit within their owners' foot space in the cabin.

Airlines may require service animals to be harnessed, leashed, or tethered at all times—both in the airport and on the plane.

Airlines are still allowed to refuse travel to service animals that exhibit aggressive behavior and pose a direct threat to the safety of others.

Airlines are still prohibited from refusing travel to a service animal solely based on its breed.

There's a lot to unpack here, but the most important thing to know is that if you have an emotional support animal in tow, prepare to crate it and check it into the cargo hold for the duration of your travel.