This Is What It's Like to Fly on an Empty Plane

For a guy named Phil Stringer, that wish came true when he was the only passenger to show up for an American Airlines flight that was delayed by 18 hours. According to Stringer's recent TikTok, the flight wasn't canceled, and he was the only passenger on the flight. Asking a member of the ground crew how many bags the man loaded onto the plane, the worker answered: Just one!

Being on a full flight feels a bit like being in a sardine can and then being thrown by an MLS pitcher. Add in everyone's distinct body odors and flight anxieties, and it quickly becomes one of the least enjoyable experiences that costs more than $100. There's been plenty of times where I've closed my eyes and wished that I could be on an empty flight .

Once Stringer boarded the plane, one of the flight attendants went through the safety instructions just for him. The other flight attendants watched, cheering and clapping on what must have been the most chill flight they've ever worked.

Stringer was able to sit anywhere on the plane that he chose, which was naturally the front row. The flight landed without incident, with this solo passenger having an experience the rest of us fantasize about when our toes start to go numb as three people are crammed into less than two feet of seat space.

And as odd as this may seem, it's actually not a totally uncommon occurrence. When a flight is underbooked or has even just one passenger, it may still depart. Airlines need planes to be in certain cities at certain times, so it is very likely that Stringer's otherwise-empty plane was needed in the destination city the next day, so the flight would have happened either way.

While I certainly don't condone private jets and wasteful flights because it is an unjust use of our planet's precious resources, I can't lie—it would be nice not to passive aggressively fight for armrest space on an overcrowded flight.