This 10-Acre Christmas Light Maze Is Returning to the Las Vegas Strip

Halloween hasn't even happened yet but the city of Las Vegas is already prepping for Christmas. Enchant on the Strip, a massive display of Christmas lights, is making its way to the Las Vegas strip for the holiday season.

This won't be the first time Las Vegas residents and visitors will be dazzled by the stunning display of Christmas lights. Last year, Enchant took over Las Vegas Ballpark and turned it into a winter wonderland fit for Mariah Carey. She wasn't there though, at least in-person, but definitely in spirit.

Guests that attend the event can make their way through a massive walk-through maze that features more than four million Christmas lights. The long, winding 10-acre maze features an array of luminous trees, tunnels, animal sculptures and more.

For those who aren't interested in maze running, the surrounding Christmas village is the perfect place to grab a cup of hot cocoa while you wait for the rest of your group to come back. If they come back, that is. There's also the possibility they might be forever lost to the Christmas spirits that haunt the maze. Kidding, of course, but seriously can we get through Halloween first?

Enchant on the Strip runs from November 19, 2022, through January 1, 2023 at Las Vegas Ballpark, and there is also an Enchant taking place at Resorts World Las Vegas over the same dates. If you can't make it to Vegas, Enchant also offers similarly festive winter wonderlands in Dallas, Nashville, Sacramento, San Jose, Scottsdale, Washington DC, and St. Petersburg, Florida. Tickets are already on sale.