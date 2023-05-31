TikTok Can't Get Enough of This Deeply Kitschy Oregon Theme Park

OK, hear me out: Words like kitschy, spooky, or even terrifying don't necessarily mean "bad." We've all seen horror movies, yeah? Some of them are bad bad and not even scary, but others are terrifying and, overall, expertly crafted—from plot to photography, cast, direction, and so on. Now, hold on to that thought and juxtapose it with Oregon's iconic Enchanted Forest. Same thing! You may have already heard of this theme park, as it's one of those places that the collective majority remembers and cherishes through vivid childhood memories. When you look at it through a child's eyes, though, all you see is magical creatures, bold colors, and a fantastic story that unravels before you as you walk through the attraction. As an adult, though, you might become a little more disillusioned—but never disappointed. TikTok is now catching on to the Enchanted Forest, and folks are going nuts about it. A video that recently went viral on the platform exaggerates precisely that adult realization, and brings it to the audience through clever comedic relief. On an incredibly off-key rendition of John Williams' Somewhere in My Memory from the Home Alone soundtrack, the video switches from one of the park's featured fantastic creature to the next, adding here and there some shots of other unique stylistic choices and frankly bizarre elements. The point is one and one only: to make the audience laugh at the discrepancy between the magical element the park is trying to convey and the reality of the facts.

But is that necessarily a bad thing, though? Even though, initially, it might seem like a dig at the park itself, it actually feels more like a nostalgic declaration of love. The comment section is flooded with people throwing hearts at the Enchanted Forest, most of them featuring users reminiscing about their childhood and their time spent wandering the park. Some of them joke that they won't allow jabs such as that of the video, but the tone is playful—everybody knows it isn't, in fact, content meant to be hurtful. "I will not hear this slander," chimes in one user, defending the attraction. "It is fun [smiling face with hearts emoji]." Another comment points out the odd attraction towards such a place. "It's so cursed I kind of love it," it reads. Throughout the forest, beloved characters from famous fairy tales and cartoons welcome visitors and leave children with their mouths agape in disbelief. The Cheshire Cat stretches a cunning smile, the gnomes welcome visitors into their house with open arms, and the Gingerbread Man tries to hide behind a tree. It's a kid's paradise. "I wanted to go to this place for YEARS," shares one user. "Finally [I] went in 2021 and it was the best day of my life hahah." The comment racked up 600 likes. "My kids can't wait to go every year," reads another comment. "Yes it's strange and weird and, well, you saw the video [laughing emoji] But still so cool and magical for littles." The TikTok community agrees—nothing in this world needs to be conventionally beautiful to be magical, and that applies to the park as well. In the end, what makes the park itself is your experience, or your memories, or your kids' excitement. Along the same lines of an odd declaration of love, one user decided to film a TikTok in the park following the Wes Anderson TikTok trend—and the result is quite iconic.

If you're intrigued and want to learn more about the park, Thrillist visited it a few years ago. You can read our story right here and prepare for your next trippy visit. And a piece of advice: If you scare easily, maybe stay off the, ehm, psychedelics.

