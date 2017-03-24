Circular Runways Could Solve Infuriating Tarmac Delays

Beyond making it more efficient for planes to get on and off the ground, a circular runway would also reduce the geographic footprint of airports, which should be attractive to already-cramped metropolitan areas in need of better -- or more -- airport options. Hesselink also predicts that employing a circular runway would cut down on damaging aircraft fuel emissions in the aggregate, since planes wouldn't need to fight strong crosswinds as much.

There's no official timeline to test out the concept at the moment, but several European aerospace centers have thrown their support behind it, so you may soon have the chance to find out what it's like to take off in a whole new way.