Most Couples Would Prefer a Vacation to an Engagement Ring

A new survey finds most people would take a five-star resort over a five-carat ring.

By Megan Schaltegger

Published on 1/18/2023 at 4:20 PM

Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

A whopping 72% of couples would rather forego the fat, 5-carat engagement ring for an extravagant vacation instead, which makes sense considering a separate study found 54% of respondents to prefer an experience with their partner over something materialistic. Sandals Resorts is celebrating that mentality. 

The hospitality group is currently hosting a Winter Blues Sale that gets you a $150 credit when you stay five nights and $250 off when you stay seven nights or more. With Valentine's Day coming up (aka the most popular day for proposals, *wink, wink, nudge nudge*), skip the ring and put it straight into your vacation fund.

"What kind of vacation ring-skip worthy? Sandals Resorts found that 37% of couples would prefer a luxury all-inclusive beach vacation to an adventurous escape (27%), a culturally immersive trip (26%), or a spiritual retreat (8%)," the company said in a statement to Thrillist. 

So where *should* you go? Sandals' Curaçao, Jamaica, Grenada, and St. Lucia resorts are the ideal destinations for a Caribbean proposal. Browse the site for more engagement-worthy destinations and exact pricing. Oh, and don't forget to thank us in your wedding speech. 

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Megan Schaltegger is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist.