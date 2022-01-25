You No Longer Need a COVID-19 Test to Enter England and Scotland

Swen Stroop/Shutterstock

Starting on February 11, fully vaccinated travelers will no longer be required to present a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter England and Scotland. The change comes after the country reached a high percentage of its adult population getting fully vaccinated. According to the BBC, by January 20, 86% of people age 12 and up have received two doses of the vaccine in Scotland. In England, 83% of people age 12 and up have received two doses. In both nations, over 60% of people age 12 and up have received the booster shot. "We are removing ALL testing measures for eligible fully vaccinated arrivals to England from 4 am on February 11," UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted on Monday. "These changes have been made possible by the success of our vaccine and booster rollout."

Fully vaccinated travelers will still be required to fill out a passenger locator form. Travelers who are not fully vaccinated will need to "take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before day two after arriving in England," according to Shapps. After testing negative, the previously required eight-day self-isolation period will no longer be required, nor will the PCR test on day eight. Wales and Northern Ireland still require COVID tests for entry. To see the complete list of guidelines for traveling into the UK, you can visit the government website. Details for international travelers traveling within the country and other protocols are detailed there. Before booking your trip, it is important to note that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated the UK a Level 4 travel risk. That means that more than 500 COVID cases have been reported per 100,000 people and that the CDC recommends avoiding travel to that destination.

