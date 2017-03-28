This New Close-Up Image of Jupiter Is Ridiculously Beautiful

Considering the latest changes to the United States' policy on addressing climate change, now's as good a time as ever to truly admire -- if not savor -- the unmatched beauty of our one and only home planet, Earth. But that doesn't mean you can't stop for a moment to admire the mesmerizingly gorgeous gaseous swirls of Jupiter in a newly released image from NASA.
The stunning image was captured by the JunoCam onboard the Juno orbiting spacecraft on February 2 about 9,000 miles above the gas giant's clouds and was later enhanced with color by citizen scientist Roman Tkachenko, the space agency said in a press release. Thanks to the added colors, the image provides a new level of detail to a mysterious dark storm known as the "Dark Spot" and appears to reveal another phenomenon NASA describes as "a bright, oval-shaped storm with high, bright, white clouds, reminiscent of a swirling galaxy."
As you can see in the full version of the image (shown above), the violent storms raging across our solar system's largest planet have never appeared more beautiful. With Tkachenko's coloring, the image is literally a work of art. The original images captured by the orbiter are pretty damn spectacular, too.
As Gizmodo reports, Juno recently finished its fifth flyby of Jupiter, which means there's a good chance NASA will release even more stunning photos of the planet in the coming weeks and months. In the meantime, by all means continue to admire the latest one. It'll probably make for a damn good iPhone wallpaper.
