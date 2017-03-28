This New Close-Up Image of Jupiter Is Ridiculously Beautiful

Considering the latest changes to the United States' policy on addressing climate change, now's as good a time as ever to truly admire -- if not savor -- the unmatched beauty of our one and only home planet, Earth. But that doesn't mean you can't stop for a moment to admire the mesmerizingly gorgeous gaseous swirls of Jupiter in a newly released image from NASA.

The stunning image was captured by the JunoCam onboard the Juno orbiting spacecraft on February 2 about 9,000 miles above the gas giant's clouds and was later enhanced with color by citizen scientist Roman Tkachenko, the space agency said in a press release. Thanks to the added colors, the image provides a new level of detail to a mysterious dark storm known as the "Dark Spot" and appears to reveal another phenomenon NASA describes as "a bright, oval-shaped storm with high, bright, white clouds, reminiscent of a swirling galaxy."