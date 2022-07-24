Baked Goods Sold at Trader Joe's & Elsewhere Recalled Over Plastic Pieces Inside

Enjoy Life Natural Brands is expanding a recall of its baked goods due to the potential for small, hard plastic pieces to be found inside the food.

The initial recall was issued on June 30, but an update shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on July 22 includes four additional products. The expanded recall is the result of the company's internal investigation into the problem, it said in the announcement.

Here are the recalled products and their best-by dates in parenthesis.

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies - Snickerdoodle, 6-ounce package (2/4/2023, 3/4/2023, and 3/10/2023)

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies - Chocolate Chip, 6-ounce package (2/5/2023, 2/6/2023, and 3/5/2023)

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies - Double Chocolate Brownie, 6-ounce package (3/6/2023)

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies - Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, 6-ounce package (3/3/2023)

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies - Monster, 6-ounce package (2/6/2023 and 3/3/2023)

Enjoy Life Chewy Bars - Sunseed Crunch, 5.75-ounce package (3/3/2023)

Enjoy Life Chewy Bars - Caramel Blondie, 5.75-ounce package (3/3/2023 and 3/4/2023)

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit and Oat Breakfast Ovals - Apple Cinnamon, 8.8-ounce package (2/3/2023, 2/4/2023, 2/12/2023, 2/13/2023, 2/20/2023, 3/12/2023, and 3/13/2023)

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit and Oat Breakfast Ovals - Chocolate Chip Banana, 8.8-ounce package (12/31/2022, 1/6/2023, 1/7/2023, 1/19/2023, 1/20/2023, and 2/12/2023)

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit and Oat Breakfast Ovals - Berry Medley, 8.8-ounce package (2/3/2023, 2/10/2023, 2/11/2023, 2/17/2023, and 3/10/2023)

Enjoy Life Brownie Bites - Rich Chocolate, 4.76-ounce package (1/10/2023)

Enjoy Life Brownie Bites - Salted Caramel, 4.76-ounce package (1/10/2023)

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies - Amazon Variety Pack (9/24/2022 and 1/20/2023)

Trader Joe's Softer Baked Snickerdoodle Cookies, 6-ounce package (2/3/2023)

The recall is limited to the above products and their specific best-by dates. Other products from Enjoy Life are not impacted by the recall, according to the company's notice. Stores nationwide, including select Trader Joe's locations, sold the now-recalled baked goods. They were also sold online and in Canada..

The company encourages anyone who has these baked goods to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. More information on the products and images of the labels are available on the FDA website.