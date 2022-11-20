Mushrooms Are Being Recalled Due to Listeria

Billie Joe Armstrong's mushrooms don't appear to be up to snuff.

Green Day Produce (no relation to the band or Greene Daye from Community) has announced a recall of its enoki mushrooms because the food might be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) detected listeria in a retail sample it analyzed, triggering the recall, according to the notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The company has recalled its 7.05-ounce clear plastic packages of Enoki Mushrooms (Product of Korea), which were sold in September and October of this year. Those mushrooms were distributed to stores nationwide. The packages carry the UPC "16430-69080," but do not bear any lot codes or dates.

As the company states in its recall notice, listeria is an organism capable of causing "serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."

The company has suspended distribution and says that no illnesses have been reported in connection with its mushrooms. If you have these at home you are encouraged, as usual, to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.