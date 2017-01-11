You Need to Check Your Entenmann's Muffins and Brownies for Plastic Shards

Chocolate chips are easily one of the best ingredients for muffins and brownies. But small, sharp pieces of plastic? Not so much. That's why Entenmann's has issued a voluntary nationwide recall of its Little Bites Fudge Brownies and Chocolate Chip Muffins, saying plastic shards potentially baked into the packaged pastries could present cutting and choking hazards.

The recall includes Entenmann’s Little Bites Fudge Brownies (5 pack), Chocolate Chip Muffins (5 pack and 10 pack boxes), and Little Bites Variety Pack (20 pack), all of which were distributed to stores in more than two dozen states over the last two weeks. Entenmann's parent company, Bimbo Bakeries USA, said the plastic shards ended up in the baked goods as the result of a "manufacturing failure" at one of its bakeries in Illinois. One injury linked to the muffins or brownies has already been reported, the company said.