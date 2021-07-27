Here's Why There's a Team Called 'EOR' at the 2021 Olympics

How was team EOR formed?

EOR was formed in the summer of 2015 with an eye on competing in the 2016 Rio Games. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), with the assistance of marathon runner and peace ambassador Tegla Loroupe, started a Refugee Emergency Fund to help international aid agencies bring refugees into sports and international competitions.

At the time, the IOC also began a scholarship program to financially support select refugee athletes who wanted to work toward competing in the Olympics. That first year, Team EOR featured ten athletes who had fled countries like South Sudan and Syria due to conflicts, civil war, and oppression, The Independent reports.

In 2016, IOC President Thomas Bach said, "By welcoming the team of Refugee Olympic Athletes to the Olympic Games Rio 2016 we want to send a message of hope for all refugees in our world. Having no national team to belong to, having no flag to march behind, having no national anthem to be played, these refugee athletes will be welcomed to the Olympic Games with the Olympic flag and with the Olympic Anthem."