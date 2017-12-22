These Cake Cutting Fails Are Straight-Up Crimes Against Dessert

Cutting cake is an art, not a science. But if it's not something you've practiced, you might as well leave the sacred act to people who understand angles and symmetry. Or, uh, potentially face a public shaming.
After noticing a brutally hackneyed cake at an office holiday party, Twitter user @Bottlerocket put the dismembered pastry on blast. What followed was a show-and-tell of sorts, with different people sharing their saddest desserts, all butchered and carved to a sugary mess.
It's Worth Getting Sloppy For This Grilled Cheese Taco
Food + Wine considered it a cue, and dredged up even more brutalized cakes to burn through your retinas.
Cake and pies only get one chance at a decent life. So don't maim them before they're gone.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.