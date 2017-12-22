Food & Drink

These Cake Cutting Fails Are Straight-Up Crimes Against Dessert

By Published On 12/21/2017 By Published On 12/21/2017

Trending

related

The Phoenix Bucket List: 33 Things to Do Before You Die

related

The Sin City Bucket List: 50 Things You Have to Do in Vegas Before You Die

related

40 Totally Free Things to Do in Philly

related

The Cleveland Bucket List: 50 Things You Must Do Before You Die

Cutting cake is an art, not a science. But if it's not something you've practiced, you might as well leave the sacred act to people who understand angles and symmetry. Or, uh, potentially face a public shaming. 

After noticing a brutally hackneyed cake at an office holiday party, Twitter user @Bottlerocket put the dismembered pastry on blast. What followed was a show-and-tell of sorts, with different people sharing their saddest desserts, all butchered and carved to a sugary mess. 

Food + Wine considered it a cue, and dredged up even more brutalized cakes to burn through your retinas. 

Cake and pies only get one chance at a decent life. So don't maim them before they're gone. 

[Food + Wine]

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster

Stuff You'll Like