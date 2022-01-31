Erbert & Gerbert's Just Launched 2 New Cheesesteak Sandwiches

When it comes to sandwiches, they aren't all created equal. A cheesesteak is a top-tier option, and Erbert & Gerbert's is bringing the offering back to its menu in two ways.

Customers can pop into Erbert & Gerbert's for a Meatzilla Cheesesteak or a Deluxe Cheesesteak Sandwich for a limited time. Both sandwiches cost $9.99 and are full of enough ingredients to justify the price.

Here's what you need to know about the new sandwich options. The Meatzilla Cheesesteak Sandwich comes with sirloin cheesesteak, beef brisket, and bacon, and it's topped with sauteed green peppers, onions, and provolone cheese. Each sandwich also has a shmear of Hellmann's mayo. The Deluxe Cheesesteak Sandwich comes with sirloin cheesesteak, tender pieces of sauteed green peppers, and onions. It's topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Hellmann's mayo.

Both sandwiches are available at participating Erbert & Gerbert's locations nationwide. These limited-time offerings won't be around forever, so get them while they're here and hot.