The Election Fallout Bizarrely Resulted in Cheap Flights to Canada and Mexico

In the wake of Donald Trump’s ascendency to the country’s highest office, many Americans have expressed an impulse to seek refuge abroad.

Somewhat fatalistically, airline companies are capitalizing on the scourge of anxiety that currently plagues the American mindset, and are offering enticing deals for those looking to get the hell out of dodge.

In fact, some airlines are already wooing demoralized Americans to Canada: Budget airline Spirit is offering 75% off on flights to Toronto and Montreal, both of which are just a quick jaunt from upstate New York.