Escaped Mini Horses Lead Police On a Riveting Low-Speed Chase

Now's as good as time as ever to get involved in politics and fight to make a difference in your area, but it's important to take a quick break from all the chaos to relax and maybe laugh a little, right? Well, here's a good place to start: video of two escaped miniature horses leading cops on a riveting low-speed chase.

As a report by the Indianapolis Star explains, the chase halted traffic on Binford Boulevard in Indianapolis last Saturday morning. Thankfully, several drivers took out their ones to capture the equine escapees trotting up the road followed by multiple police cars with flashing lights. Andy Jones, a resident of the area, witnessed the intense pursuit.