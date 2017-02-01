News

Escaped Mini Horses Lead Police On a Riveting Low-Speed Chase

Published On 02/01/2017

Now's as good as time as ever to get involved in politics and fight to make a difference in your area, but it's important to take a quick break from all the chaos to relax and maybe laugh a little, right? Well, here's a good place to start: video of two escaped miniature horses leading cops on a riveting low-speed chase

As a report by the Indianapolis Star explains, the chase halted traffic on Binford Boulevard in Indianapolis last Saturday morning. Thankfully, several drivers took out their ones to capture the equine escapees trotting up the road followed by multiple police cars with flashing lights. Andy Jones, a resident of the area, witnessed the intense pursuit.

"The horses didn’t look scared," Jones told the paper. "They just looked like they were out for a little morning run."

A morning run indeed. Police said the horses were eventually captured and taken to a nearby animal control facility, but not before the barnyard bandits made everyone's day with the bizarre spectacle. Feel any better yet? 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and loves a good low-speed police chase. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

