This Visor Straight Out of 'Star Trek' Helps Legally Blind People See

It certainly seems worth it for some people. CNET interviewed Yvonne Felix, a woman who lost her sight to Stargardt disease after being hit by a car when she was 7. The experience gave her a blind spot that obscures 98% of her visual field, CNET reports. Despite that: "I remember putting them on and looking up and I saw my husband who I'd been married to for eight years and had never seen before."

It's important to note that eSight won't restore vision wholesale in every case. According to CEO, Dr. Brian Mech, the technology has a 50% chance of working in all conditions. It's also, in its third iteration, still bulky, operated with a separate handset that adjusts for stuff like picture and contrast, and is not yet waterproof. Still, they're getting there, he tells CNET, and is bullish about the prospect of adapting the technology to contact lenses: "We're not talking 20 years from now, we're talking about maybe in the next five to 10 years." (If you remember your Star Trek lore, LaForge eventually got those too.)