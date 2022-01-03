These ESPN Hosts Dipped Their Oreos in Mayonnaise & the Internet Is Horrified
Even Dionne Warwick had something to say about it.
I'm not here to yuck anyone's yum, but I think we can largely agree, Oreos should be dunked in milk and most definitely not mayonnaise. There is, however, a population of people out there (okay, two, there are two people) who are doing just that. During the 20th annual Mayo Bowl, hosted by Duke's, two ESPN commentators decided to try the combo live on air.
During Thursday's South Carolina Gamecock's matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels, sportscasters Anish Shroff and Mike Golic Jr. decided to give the unusual pairing a go. And while Shroff wasn't a fan, Golic Jr. gave it a "thumbs up" and called the snack a "really interesting blend of flavors."
Icon Dionne Warwick caught wind of the moment and quickly took to social media with her own thoughts, writing, "I need both of these young men to take a paid leave and really think about what is going on here."
The internet quickly joined Warwick, expressing their own disdain for the unusual trend. "Oh, that is just SO wrong... There's a reason Oreo's don't come with mayo cream," one user wrote, with another adding, "Dukes? Goooood. Oreos? Goooood. Dukes + Oreos? Criminal."
Golic Jr. simply followed up Warwick's tweet with an apology, while Shroff's was a little less sincere. "I'm sorry," he wrote. "(Whispers) 'not sorry.'"