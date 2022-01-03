These ESPN Hosts Dipped Their Oreos in Mayonnaise & the Internet Is Horrified

I'm not here to yuck anyone's yum, but I think we can largely agree, Oreos should be dunked in milk and most definitely not mayonnaise. There is, however, a population of people out there (okay, two, there are two people) who are doing just that. During the 20th annual Mayo Bowl, hosted by Duke's, two ESPN commentators decided to try the combo live on air.

During Thursday's South Carolina Gamecock's matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels, sportscasters Anish Shroff and Mike Golic Jr. decided to give the unusual pairing a go. And while Shroff wasn't a fan, Golic Jr. gave it a "thumbs up" and called the snack a "really interesting blend of flavors."