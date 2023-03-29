Essence Festival Just Announced Its 2023 Lineup
The culture festival is back in New Orleans with headliners Megan Thee Stallion and Ms. Lauryn Hill.
The 29th Essence Festival of Culture will take place again in New Orleans for 2023. This year’s festival will be a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop, and the performances and events scheduled for the festival will showcase how hip-hop has impacted so much of the world. Headlining performances will include Ms. Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion, with additional performances from Wizkid, Monica, and more.
In addition to music, there will also be nightly comedy sets by Deon Cole, Affion Crockett, Spice Adams, and Janelle James. The four-day culture festival will begin on June 29, and will have many popular activities returning for guests this year from the previous festivals. You'll be able to explore the following activations among many other options:
- Essence Food & Wine Festival
- Beautycon: EssenceFestival of Culture Edition
- AfroPunk: Essence Festival of Culture Edition
- Essence Center Stage
- Girl's United House
"For nearly three decades, the Essence Festival of Culture has been an international and joyful gathering that empowers community throughout the global Black diaspora. As the nation’s largest festival by per day attendance, it continues to be a crown jewel of Black culture and plays a pivotal role in the amplification and celebration of the contributions of the Black community through business, music, and more," Hakeem Holmes, Vice President of Essence Festival of Culture, said in a statement shared with Thrillist.
In 2022, 1.9 million people attended the festival in person and virtually, and continues to be one of the most popular festivals in the United States. You can purchase tickets at EssenceFestival.com. Three-day general admission packages start at $215. The festival will be available to interact with virtually on Essence.com.
