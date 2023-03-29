Essence Festival Just Announced Its 2023 Lineup

The 29th Essence Festival of Culture will take place again in New Orleans for 2023. This year’s festival will be a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop, and the performances and events scheduled for the festival will showcase how hip-hop has impacted so much of the world. Headlining performances will include Ms. Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion, with additional performances from Wizkid, Monica, and more.

In addition to music, there will also be nightly comedy sets by Deon Cole, Affion Crockett, Spice Adams, and Janelle James. The four-day culture festival will begin on June 29, and will have many popular activities returning for guests this year from the previous festivals. You'll be able to explore the following activations among many other options:

Essence Food & Wine Festival

Beautycon: EssenceFestival of Culture Edition

AfroPunk: Essence Festival of Culture Edition

Essence Center Stage

Girl's United House



"For nearly three decades, the Essence Festival of Culture has been an international and joyful gathering that empowers community throughout the global Black diaspora. As the nation’s largest festival by per day attendance, it continues to be a crown jewel of Black culture and plays a pivotal role in the amplification and celebration of the contributions of the Black community through business, music, and more," Hakeem Holmes, Vice President of Essence Festival of Culture, said in a statement shared with Thrillist.