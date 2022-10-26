This New Boxed Wine-Water Combo Is Perfect for Helping You Avoid a Hangover

There's no shame in admitting you can't handle a good box of vino like you used to. The hangovers have worsened with each passing birthday, but now, House Wine is teaming up with an unlikely partner to combat those next-day consequences.

The same company that brought us that genius Cheez-It and rosé combo is now teaming up with Essentia for a boxed wine-water hybrid that helps you stave off tomorrow's hangover while still drinking, Food & Wine reports.

The Essentia Water & Wine Box includes red wine, white wine, and 32 glasses of water all in one convenient container.

"The holidays pose a special opportunity to gather with loved ones each year and we wanted to find a way to elevate those celebrations in 2022," Essentia Chief Marketing Officer Zola Kane said, per the outlet. "In a season full of spirit—and well, spirits—Essentia is excited to partner with House Wine to bring you this Water & Wine box. It's the perfect addition to any holiday table and makes staying hydrated while drinking wine easier than ever!"

Billed as an "instant water and wine station," the box offers the equivalent of four bottles of House Wine's Sauvignon Blanc and another four bottles of the wine maker's Original Red Blend. No wonder you'll need that H20.

You can snag the Essentia Water & Wine Box for $45.99 online beginning Wednesday, November 9.