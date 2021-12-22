Insomnia Cookies Is Giving Out Free Cookies to Essential Workers

Insomnia Cookies has a little holiday treat for the essential workers who are still on the frontlines during yet another COVID-19 surge. Now until January 2, healthcare workers, first responders, civic employees, and UPS/FedEx/USPS/Amazon delivery drivers can get free cookies. Just make sure you are in uniform or are carrying your work ID when you head to the shop.

Essential workers can either get one free cookie or a free six-pack of cookies with any $5 purchase.

"The holiday season is one of the busiest times of year for all, but even more so for essential workers, who continue to work day-in and day-out to keep our spirits bright while making sure we are safe and cared for," Insomnia Cookies shared in a press release.

Insomnia has over 200 stores across the country, so make sure to cash in on the opportunity while it is available. You can find your nearest location on Insomnia’s website.