This Map Shows The Most Common Online Shopping Searches in all 50 States

Shopping is an ordeal for some people, but luckily, the internet has made shopping infinitely easier. There’s no reason to frequent a brick-and-mortar shop when Google Shopping and Amazon lay at your fingertips. But as these digital purveyors become even bigger players in the retail sphere, it’s worthwhile to consider just what products people are searching for online.
From the real estate-cum-data-crunchers Estately comes this map of the products each state Googled more frequently than other states when shopping online within the last year. With the help of a simple Google Trends search, the American landscape of online shopping has never been more transparent...which probably isn’t a good thing. As far as what your weird-ass neighbors are spending their paychecks on, let’s start with Massachusetts -- which is on a very important quest for velour tracksuits. South Carolina searches for adult underoos, while the good ole’ Mormon stronghold of Utah searches for unicycles.
Never a haven for the hipster ilk, Minnesota is now getting all bohemian with its searches for mustache wax. And Kansas gets straight to the damn point with searches for plus-size lingerie wholesale, because why pay an unnecessary premium for bedroom kinks? That brings us to Florida. Florida doesn’t care what you think, because Florida spends its lonely nights searching for Guy Fieri cookware.
Florida wins. Goodnight.
Take a look at the complete map and all the results below:
ALABAMA: adult diapers / Curry 2 Low / Paula Deen Air Fryer / CPAP mask / roller skates
ALASKA: Connect Four / ugly Christmas sweater / drone / webcam / M-16 rifle
ARIZONA: milk frother / marijuana seeds for sale / money belt / beret hat / Kangol hat / Juicy Couture tracksuit
ARKANSAS: tablet computer / night vision goggles / tattoo sleeves / Paula Deen furniture / tutu / costume jewelry
CALIFORNIA: Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set / Baywatch swimsuit / avocado slicer / Roach Motel / Pomade / Stadium Buddy / Onion Goggles / Guy Fieri knives / Bob Marley poster / Bacon Soap / baby on board sticker / baby on board sign / wallet chain / purple leather jacket / Armani jeans / Louis Vuitton money clip / bulk glitter / raccoon trap / Pikachu dog costume
COLORADO: Handerpants / Trump toilet paper / Borat mankini / swim briefs / tube socks
CONNECTICUT: insect trap / Ivanka Trump jewelry / pet rock / Pilates Pro Chair
DELAWARE: Genealogical DNA test / umbrella / Crocs
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA: shutter shades / bowling shirt
FLORIDA: boyfriend arm pillow / Guy Fieri cookware / rollerblades Walmart / car bra / 9mm suppressor / men’s cargo shorts / paintball sniper rifle
GEORGIA: plaid pants / zombie apocalypse survival kit / Ed Hardy shirt / camo wedding dress
HAWAII: GoPro Hero / Flowbee / speargun / aloha shirt / fanny pack / Spam / Louis Vuitton bag
IDAHO: Shamwow / NERF Blaster / Fez / metal detector / glass pipe / smoked turkey / trucker hat / surfboard
ILLINOIS: electric wine bottle opener / giant wine glass / gun silencer / patterned tights / Solo cups / floating beer pong table / Golden Girls mug
INDIANA: shark costume / Tiddy Bear / Eggstractor / blow-up doll / cloche hat
IOWA: temporary tattoo / lava lamp
KANSAS: plus size lingerie wholesale
KENTUCKY: adult big wheel / Confederate flag shirt / syringes / air mattress / ferrets for sale / Starter jacket 90s / comics
LOUISIANA: microwave oven / Uroclub / Flex Seal / rat poison / big wheel / Fundies / portable diesel generator / hair extensions / crawfish pot
MAINE: chicken coop / marijuana seeds / canoe / cat food / Mason jar / snowmobile
MARYLAND: Comfort Wipe / Bacon Soda / cargo pants / cargo pants for women
MASSACHUSETTS: Potty Putter / Samurai Umbrella / velour tracksuit
MICHIGAN: car emergency kit / no-tie shoelaces / hunting clothes / beer pong table / Prince memorabilia / white truffle / white truffle oil
MINNESOTA: mustache wax / iCare vape / parachute pants / hunting pack / electric surfboard
MISSISSIPPI: mink coat / Apple Watch / Shake Weight / hoverboard / Bible / Uggs / Uggs for men / spy camera / overall / bell-bottoms / leg warmers / deer feeder / coffin / caskets
MISSOURI: gun rack / garden gnome / potato gun
MONTANA: M16 rifle / mudflaps / nunchucks / composting toilet / slingshot / bear trap / Beano / Birkenstocks / leather jacket / sewing machine
NEBRASKA: UNO / fireworks / scented candles / personal massager / jorts / adjustable dumbbell set
NEVADA: wine fridge / electric skateboard / Tao Te Ching / ugly holiday sweater / magic tricks / leisure suit
NEW HAMPSHIRE: immersion blender / Ivanka Trump shoes / Edible Arrangement / rowing machine / dog coat / cargo shorts
NEW JERSEY: Amazon Echo / Starter jacket / Gucci fanny pack / Prada perfume
NEW MEXICO: PlayStation VR / digital camera / Bluetooth headphones / instant camera / jackalope / Baseboard Buddy / Chia Pet / dreamcatcher / brass knuckles / prayer flag / food dehydrator / cowboy hat / cosmetics / snow cone machine
NEW YORK: fur clothing / Wearable Towel / Showtime Rotisserie / coyote urine / Payless boots that look like Uggs / tracksuit / women’s tracksuits / plaid golf pants / snakeskin shoes / platform sneakers / hemp necklace / hemp bracelet / men’s capri pants / Prada heels / mini wine bottles bulk
NORTH CAROLINA: padded underwear / pet snakes / THC vape juice / laser tag set / dog Halloween costume
NORTH DAKOTA: noise-cancelling headphones / George Foreman Grill / Total Gym / nickname / Jet Ski / Wii / capri pants / cat costume
OHIO: Donald Trump tie / beard trimmer / nose hair trimmer / zombie garden gnome / Kate Spade fitness tracker / indoor putting green / denim vest / camo lingerie
OKLAHOMA: sidewalk chalk / Kevin Durant jersey / ExtenZe / gas mask bong / throwing knives / Neodymium magnet toys / smoked ham / zombie survival kit / participation trophy / dog life jacket / 50 cal sniper rifle
OREGON: homebrew supplies / clip-on ties / anti-snore pillow / hunting apparel
PENNSYLVANIA: Amazon Fire Stick with Alexa / trigger lock / head massager / soap on a rope / mesh shirt / pinky rings / camo stethoscope
RHODE ISLAND: rat trap / Speedos / bodysuit
SOUTH CAROLINA: Amazon Fire TV / samurai sword / adult Underoos
SOUTH DAKOTA: Exploding Kittens / Play-Doh / Cards Against Humanity / Catan / kegerator / slow cooker / Spanx / Ivanka Trump clothes / catheter / Lite-Brite / catapult / tube top / rod holders
TENNESSEE: colostomy bags / adult coloring book / Dapper Dan Pomade / crack pipe / toupee / two-way radio / women’s overalls / bulk dog food / gator meat / Gucci mink coat
TEXAS: Confederate flag bumper sticker / Igloo mini fridge / Hillary toilet paper / urinary catheter / truck gun rack / motorized kayak (the Rascal of kayaks) / cowboy hat rack / boot-cut jeans / five-toe shoes / 90s overalls / Daisy Duke shorts / leather cuffs / concealed carry corset / Nazi memorabilia / casket sprays / waterless urinal
UTAH: Legos / mermaid tails / unicycle / Tanakh / Nintendo 3DS / belt buckle
VERMONT: Selfie stick / Battleship / Slim Jim / Quran / Magic 8-Ball
VIRGINIA: Thighmaster/ Bacon of the Month / hip flask / choose your own adventure books / puka shell necklace / bulk supplements / legal steroid / pet clothes
WASHINGTON: temporary tattoo paper / emergency kit / emergency rations / earthquake kit / Canadian tuxedo / squid jig / crab pot / clam gun / shrimp pot
WEST VIRGINIA: PlayStation 4 / Slip ‘N Slide / laptop / tablet computer / rebel flag / Flags of the Confederate States of America / mini fridge / Red Copper Square Pan / duct tape / Confederate flag bikini / futon / bong / handgun / shotgun / electronic cigarette / lingerie / plus size lingerie / Etch A Sketch / FitBit / moonshine still / Beanie Babies / bikini / pogo stick / Xbox One / NES Classic Edition / concealed carry purse / vape juice / creatine / anabolic steroid / butter churn
WISCONSIN: truck nuts / Bacon Salt / Stihl chainsaw parts / The Sopranos Season 6 / Big Mouth Billy Bass / healing crystals
WYOMING: Kindle Fire / Rubik’s Cube / ammunition / bulk ammo / P90X / Snuggie / Proactive / Bowflex / first aid kit / grenade / Fabletics (Kate Hudson’s workout clothing brand) / gas mask / gun safe / Turducken / Rumba / inline skates / bolo tie / long underwear / dog food / bagpipes / fishing pole / paintball / AK-47 / Colt AR-15 / bulletproof vest / body armor
