This Map Shows The Most Common Online Shopping Searches in all 50 States

Estately

Shopping is an ordeal for some people, but luckily, the internet has made shopping infinitely easier. There’s no reason to frequent a brick-and-mortar shop when Google Shopping and Amazon lay at your fingertips. But as these digital purveyors become even bigger players in the retail sphere, it’s worthwhile to consider just what products people are searching for online.

From the real estate-cum-data-crunchers Estately comes this map of the products each state Googled more frequently than other states when shopping online within the last year. With the help of a simple Google Trends search, the American landscape of online shopping has never been more transparent...which probably isn’t a good thing. As far as what your weird-ass neighbors are spending their paychecks on, let’s start with Massachusetts -- which is on a very important quest for velour tracksuits. South Carolina searches for adult underoos, while the good ole’ Mormon stronghold of Utah searches for unicycles.

Never a haven for the hipster ilk, Minnesota is now getting all bohemian with its searches for mustache wax. And Kansas gets straight to the damn point with searches for plus-size lingerie wholesale, because why pay an unnecessary premium for bedroom kinks? That brings us to Florida. Florida doesn’t care what you think, because Florida spends its lonely nights searching for Guy Fieri cookware.

Florida wins. Goodnight.

Take a look at the complete map and all the results below: 

Estately

ALABAMA:  adult diapers / Curry 2 Low / Paula Deen Air Fryer / CPAP mask / roller skates

ALASKA:   Connect Four / ugly Christmas sweater / drone / webcam / M-16 rifle

ARIZONA:  milk frother / marijuana seeds for sale / money belt / beret hat / Kangol hat / Juicy Couture tracksuit

ARKANSAS:  tablet computer / night vision goggles / tattoo sleeves / Paula Deen furniture / tutu / costume jewelry

CALIFORNIA:  Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set / Baywatch swimsuit / avocado slicer / Roach Motel / Pomade / Stadium Buddy / Onion Goggles / Guy Fieri knives / Bob Marley poster / Bacon Soap / baby on board sticker / baby on board sign / wallet chain / purple leather jacket / Armani jeans / Louis Vuitton money clip / bulk glitter / raccoon trap / Pikachu dog costume

COLORADO:  Handerpants / Trump toilet paper / Borat mankini / swim briefs / tube socks

CONNECTICUT:  insect trap / Ivanka Trump jewelry / pet rock / Pilates Pro Chair

DELAWARE:  Genealogical DNA test / umbrella / Crocs

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA:  shutter shades / bowling shirt

FLORIDA:  boyfriend arm pillow / Guy Fieri cookware / rollerblades Walmart / car bra / 9mm suppressor / men’s cargo shorts / paintball sniper rifle

GEORGIA:  plaid pants / zombie apocalypse survival kit / Ed Hardy shirt / camo wedding dress

HAWAII:  GoPro Hero / Flowbee / speargun / aloha shirt / fanny pack / Spam / Louis Vuitton bag

IDAHO:  Shamwow / NERF Blaster / Fez / metal detector / glass pipe / smoked turkey / trucker hat / surfboard

ILLINOIS:  electric wine bottle opener / giant wine glass / gun silencer / patterned tights / Solo cups / floating beer pong table / Golden Girls mug

INDIANA:  shark costume / Tiddy Bear / Eggstractor / blow-up doll / cloche hat

IOWA:  temporary tattoo / lava lamp

KANSAS:  plus size lingerie wholesale

KENTUCKY:  adult big wheel / Confederate flag shirt / syringes / air mattress / ferrets for sale / Starter jacket 90s / comics

LOUISIANA:  microwave oven / Uroclub / Flex Seal / rat poison / big wheel / Fundies / portable diesel generator / hair extensions / crawfish pot

MAINE:  chicken coop / marijuana seeds / canoe / cat food / Mason jar / snowmobile

MARYLAND:  Comfort Wipe / Bacon Soda / cargo pants / cargo pants for women

MASSACHUSETTS: Potty Putter / Samurai Umbrella / velour tracksuit

MICHIGAN:  car emergency kit / no-tie shoelaces / hunting clothes / beer pong table / Prince memorabilia / white truffle / white truffle oil

MINNESOTA:  mustache wax / iCare vape / parachute pants / hunting pack / electric surfboard

MISSISSIPPI:  mink coat / Apple Watch / Shake Weight  / hoverboard / Bible / Uggs / Uggs for men / spy camera / overall / bell-bottoms / leg warmers / deer feeder / coffin / caskets

MISSOURI:  gun rack / garden gnome / potato gun

MONTANA:  M16 rifle / mudflaps / nunchucks / composting toilet / slingshot / bear trap / Beano / Birkenstocks / leather jacket / sewing machine

NEBRASKA:   UNO / fireworks / scented candles / personal massager / jorts / adjustable dumbbell set

NEVADA:  wine fridge / electric skateboard / Tao Te Ching / ugly holiday sweater / magic tricks / leisure suit

NEW HAMPSHIRE:  immersion blender / Ivanka Trump shoes / Edible Arrangement / rowing machine / dog coat / cargo shorts

NEW JERSEY:  Amazon Echo / Starter jacket / Gucci fanny pack / Prada perfume

NEW MEXICO:  PlayStation VR / digital camera / Bluetooth headphones / instant camera / jackalope / Baseboard Buddy / Chia Pet / dreamcatcher / brass knuckles / prayer flag / food dehydrator / cowboy hat / cosmetics / snow cone machine

NEW YORK:  fur clothing / Wearable Towel / Showtime Rotisserie / coyote urine / Payless boots that look like Uggs / tracksuit / women’s tracksuits / plaid golf pants / snakeskin shoes / platform sneakers / hemp necklace / hemp bracelet / men’s capri pants / Prada heels / mini wine bottles bulk

NORTH CAROLINA:  padded underwear / pet snakes / THC vape juice / laser tag set / dog Halloween costume

NORTH DAKOTA:  noise-cancelling headphones / George Foreman Grill / Total Gym / nickname / Jet Ski / Wii / capri pants / cat costume

OHIO:  Donald Trump tie / beard trimmer / nose hair trimmer / zombie garden gnome / Kate Spade fitness tracker / indoor putting green / denim vest / camo lingerie

OKLAHOMA:  sidewalk chalk / Kevin Durant jersey / ExtenZe / gas mask bong / throwing knives / Neodymium magnet toys / smoked ham / zombie survival kit / participation trophy / dog life jacket / 50 cal sniper rifle

OREGON:  homebrew supplies / clip-on ties / anti-snore pillow / hunting apparel

PENNSYLVANIA:  Amazon Fire Stick with Alexa / trigger lock / head massager / soap on a rope / mesh shirt / pinky rings / camo stethoscope

RHODE ISLAND:  rat trap / Speedos / bodysuit

SOUTH CAROLINA:  Amazon Fire TV / samurai sword / adult Underoos

SOUTH DAKOTA:  Exploding Kittens / Play-Doh / Cards Against Humanity / Catan / kegerator / slow cooker / Spanx / Ivanka Trump clothes / catheter / Lite-Brite / catapult / tube top / rod holders

TENNESSEE:  colostomy bags / adult coloring book / Dapper Dan Pomade / crack pipe / toupee / two-way radio / women’s overalls / bulk dog food / gator meat / Gucci mink coat

TEXAS:  Confederate flag bumper sticker / Igloo mini fridge / Hillary toilet paper / urinary catheter / truck gun rack / motorized kayak (the Rascal of kayaks) / cowboy hat rack / boot-cut jeans / five-toe shoes / 90s overalls / Daisy Duke shorts / leather cuffs / concealed carry corset / Nazi memorabilia / casket sprays / waterless urinal

UTAH: Legos / mermaid tails / unicycle / Tanakh / Nintendo 3DS / belt buckle

VERMONT:  Selfie stick / Battleship / Slim Jim / Quran  / Magic 8-Ball

VIRGINIA:  Thighmaster/ Bacon of the Month / hip flask / choose your own adventure books / puka shell necklace / bulk supplements / legal steroid / pet clothes

WASHINGTON:  temporary tattoo paper / emergency kit / emergency rations / earthquake kit / Canadian tuxedo / squid jig / crab pot / clam gun / shrimp pot

WEST VIRGINIA:  PlayStation 4 / Slip ‘N Slide / laptop / tablet computer / rebel flag / Flags of the Confederate States of America / mini fridge / Red Copper Square Pan / duct tape / Confederate flag bikini / futon / bong / handgun / shotgun / electronic cigarette / lingerie / plus size lingerie / Etch A Sketch / FitBit / moonshine still / Beanie Babies  / bikini / pogo stick / Xbox One / NES Classic Edition / concealed carry purse / vape juice / creatine / anabolic steroid / butter churn

WISCONSIN:  truck nuts / Bacon Salt / Stihl chainsaw parts / The Sopranos Season 6 / Big Mouth Billy Bass / healing crystals

WYOMING:  Kindle Fire / Rubik’s Cube / ammunition / bulk ammo / P90X  / Snuggie / Proactive  / Bowflex  / first aid kit / grenade / Fabletics (Kate Hudson’s workout clothing brand) / gas mask / gun safe / Turducken  / Rumba / inline skates / bolo tie / long underwear / dog food / bagpipes / fishing pole / paintball / AK-47 / Colt AR-15 / bulletproof vest / body armor

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

