This Map Shows The Most Common Online Shopping Searches in all 50 States

Shopping is an ordeal for some people, but luckily, the internet has made shopping infinitely easier. There’s no reason to frequent a brick-and-mortar shop when Google Shopping and Amazon lay at your fingertips. But as these digital purveyors become even bigger players in the retail sphere, it’s worthwhile to consider just what products people are searching for online.

From the real estate-cum-data-crunchers Estately comes this map of the products each state Googled more frequently than other states when shopping online within the last year. With the help of a simple Google Trends search, the American landscape of online shopping has never been more transparent...which probably isn’t a good thing. As far as what your weird-ass neighbors are spending their paychecks on, let’s start with Massachusetts -- which is on a very important quest for velour tracksuits. South Carolina searches for adult underoos, while the good ole’ Mormon stronghold of Utah searches for unicycles.