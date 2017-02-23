This Map Shows The Most Surprisingly-Named Elected Official In Each State

As anyone well-versed in high school civics can tell you, we live in something slightly mirroring a democracy. As a citizen, you have elected officials in your local school board all the way through congress and the executive branch of government. Sometimes, these officials are ranting, raving lunatics. Sometimes, these officials get caught doing naughty things. But perhaps best of all, these officials sometimes have names like Young Boozer and Pinny Beebe-Center.

Estately, the real-estate company with a penchant for data crunching, compiled this map of the most surprisingly-named elected official in each state. It will make you want to vote. Or protest. Or run for office. But please God, don’t name your children after any of these pols, many of whom probably entered politics to see their goofy names emblazoned on lawn signs and billboards.