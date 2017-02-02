Here's What Each State Googled More Than Every Other State Since the Election

There was much to Google in 2016, and a lot of the internet’s fascination pertained to the long and often bitter presidential election. Even in February, nearly two months after Donald Trump shocked the country on November 8, the election and all of its piss-soaked hysterics still have the nation frothing.

Estately -- the real estate company that dabbles in great Internet data -- compiled this map, which shows the things all 50 states have Googled more than every other state since the election. Unsurprisingly, much of what you’ll see scattered across the country is completely insane, and kind of disheartening.