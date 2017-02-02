Here's What Each State Googled More Than Every Other State Since the Election

There was much to Google in 2016, and a lot of the internet’s fascination pertained to the long and often bitter presidential election. Even in February, nearly two months after Donald Trump shocked the country on November 8, the election and all of its piss-soaked hysterics still have the nation frothing.
Estately -- the real estate company that dabbles in great Internet data -- compiled this map, which shows the things all 50 states have Googled more than every other state since the election. Unsurprisingly, much of what you’ll see scattered across the country is completely insane, and kind of disheartening.
But there are some glimmers of righteousness, like “Gay dance party Mike Pence” which the great state of Virginia wanted to know more about. “Martin Shkreli dog poop” was the winner in Illinois, after the notorious pharma-bro was pelted with canine feces at a university speaking engagement. Iowa was curious about “Russian prostitutes,” which makes sense in light of Maryland’s pet-topic, “dossier on Trump.”
Vice President Mike Pence’s home state of Indiana might have kept it the realest though, as it’s citizens Googled “Cheetos bronzer.” That term may or may not have something to do with the skin-tone of a certain commander-in-chief.
If you want to check out the results across all 50 states in list form, you can do so below.
ALABAMA: Jeff Sessions / Will Jeff Sessions be the next Attorney General? / Who is Frederick Douglass?
ALASKA: Trump executive order immigration / Vladimir Putin / Wikileaks / Rosneft (Russian state-owned oil company) / Meryl Streep Golden Globes speech / kakistocracy / Russia sanctions / Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
ARIZONA: Starbucks boycott / What is the A.C.A.? / Autocracy: Rules for Survival / How to emigrate to Canada
ARKANSAS: How to build a wall? / Plagiarism / live stream inauguration
CALIFORNIA: Definition of lie / Will the world end in 2017? / Twitter feud / Are we going to die? / Donald Trump Russian prostitutes / D.A.C.A. news / Trump D.A.C.A. news / Is it a Muslim ban? / Trump ISIS plan / How much would it cost to build a wall? / What did Trump do now? / How does a filibuster work? / deportation force / immigrant rights / immigration attorney near me / California secession petition / How to emigrate to Australia / Is Donald Trump a sociopath?
COLORADO: Did Obama ban Iraqi refugees in 2011 / Oleg Erovinkin / federal funding to sanctuary cities / Trump 100 day action plan / alcohol delivery / Comey effect / Neil Gorsuch
CONNECTICUT: Rex Tillerson Secretary of State / What are refugees? / Laura Ingraham
DELAWARE: Melania Trump inaugural gown / The Trump Organization / Buzzfeed Trump dossier / autocracy / Jim Acosta / grief counseling
FLORIDA: AFC-NFC Pro Bowl / Trump lowest approval rating / Hannity Assange video / Jared Kushner and Chris Christie / muerte de Fidel Castro / Obama Fidel Castro statement / How will Mexico pay for the wall?
GEORGIA: Rep. John Lewis / Putin prostitute remark / Andy Puzder minimum wage / Is Donald Trump going to be impeached? / Newt Gingrich Madonna / What the hell is going on?
HAWAII: What is Obamacare? / one-China policy
IDAHO: Trans-Pacific Partnership / General Mattis quotes
ILLINOIS: Jeb Bush guac bowl / Who will pay for the wall? / Putin election hack / Martin Shkreli dog poop / refuse fascism / Steven Mnuchin wife
INDIANA: Hamilton cast Mike Pence / Mike Pence booed / Is Donald Trump the antichrist / Trump Putin phone call / Trump protest sign ideas / Cheetos bronzer / Who really won the popular vote?
IOWA: Russian prostitutes / Where is Yemen?
KANSAS: Kellyanne Conway punch
KENTUCKY: Sean Spicer lies / Celebrities who said they would move to Canada
LOUISIANA: inauguration coverage / Trump anxiety
MAINE: Kellyanne Conway alternative facts / Sean spicer conference / Did Obama ban refugees? / Trump inauguration protests / Emoluments Clause
MARYLAND: Conway alternative facts / inauguration protest / Sean Spicer press conference video / Sean Spicer suit / Trump cabinet appointments / dossier on Trump / Ben Carson public housing / Is Trump a fascist?
MASSACHUSETTS: dabbing Paul Ryan / Paul Ryan survey / Monica Crowley plagiarism / protest sign ideas / Clinton blames Comey
MICHIGAN: Betsy Devos / Betsy Davos confirmation hearing / Did Trump ban Muslims? / What does the term snowflake mean? / Wikileaks pizzagate / Trump is a liar / How the fuck did Trump win? / Greg Phillips voter fraud
MINNESOTA: Al Franken Rick Perry / Why liberals oppose Ben Carson? / Where is Hillary Clinton now?
MISSISSIPPI: 3 Doors Down
MISSOURI: Trump and golden shower / Sean Spicer gum / Rick Perry energy department / radical islamic terrorism / Trump executive orders today
MONTANA: Richard Spencer / Putin Trump / National Park Service / misogyny definition / Keystone Pipeline
NEBRASKA: Trump’s wall / SNL writer Barron Trump
NEVADA: Rick Perry veto controversy / A.C.L.U. letter to Trump / impeach Trump petition / Aziz Ansari SNL monologue
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Breitbart News / How to stop Trump? / Pizzagate / alt National Park Service / plutocracy / petition electoral college
NEW JERSEY: Twitter beef / Tucker Carlson Teen Vogue / Mike Pence booed at Hamilton / Brave New World
NEW MEXICO: Mitch McConnell wife / Border Patrol jobs
NEW YORK: Trump Tower / mucho sad / Can Obama run again? / Can Obama run for President again in 2020? / Trump appointments to cabinet / Is Jeff Sessions racist? / Muslim country ban / Kellogg’s boycott / Marco Rubio spine / Steve Bannon domestic violence / Lauren Duca Tucker Carlson / Michael Flynn Russia / Steven Mnuchin / Elaine Chao net worth / Merrick Garland recess appointment / Trump hands photoshop / Is this really happening? / Trump companies to boycott / Kellyanne Conway comedy
NORTH CAROLINA: Toby Keith inauguration performance / Richard Spencer punched gif / Las Vegas odds Trump impeachment
NORTH DAKOTA: protest / Trump executive order first day / Lauren Duca / xenophobia definition / Dakota Access Pipeline
OHIO: What happens if Obamacare is repealed? / Where is Somalia? / Donald Trump is gaslighting America
OKLAHOMA: Scott Pruitt climate change / What is NATO?
OREGON: Trump approval rating today / punching nazis / alt National Park Service Twitter
PENNSYLVANIA: Nazi getting punched / Donald Trump pee pee party / Obamacare replacement plan / Steve Bannon Leninist / How old is Giuliani? / What is the one China policy? / James Clapper resigns
RHODE ISLAND: Golden Shower / Sean Spicer / What is pizzagate? / Michael Flynn / Trump impeachment odds / kleptocracy
SOUTH CAROLINA: What is a pussy hat? / Trump to order Mexican wall
SOUTH DAKOTA: Did Obama ban refugees in 2011? / Where is Syria? / bathroom bill / Kellyanne Conway outfit / Animal Farm
TENNESSEE: Who punched Richard Spencer? / Donald Trump pee pee / How tall is James Comey? / Pray for Trump / What is critical thinking?
TEXAS: Can Texas secede? / Who will Trump nominate for Supreme Court
UTAH: International Rescue Committee / Meryl Streep Golden Globes speech video
VERMONT: Donald Trump / Trump protests / 1984 / Steve Bannon / Intersectionality / Richard Spencer punched / Richard Spencer punched again / Executive order / Planned Parenthood / Southern Poverty Law Center / fake news / impeachment / human rights / Madonna women’s march / boycott / How to move to Canada?
VIRGINIA: March for Life / Sean Spicer press conference / executive order refugees / Tillerson Putin / Obamacare replacement / Christopher Steele MI6 / Who is my Senator? / Who is my Congressman? / no Trump no kkk no fascist USA / Steve Bannon Nazi / gay dance party Mike Pence / Nikki Haley taking names
WASHINGTON: pussy hat knitting pattern / pussy hat crochet pattern / Trump Muslim country ban / How to donate to Planned Parenthood? / Indiana Jones punching Nazi / Donald Trump Nazi / Uber boycott / Will Donald Trump be impeached? / alt facts /Kellyanne Conway outfit meme / Merriam Webster Twitter / Trump inauguration photos / obstructionism / Donald Trump treason / Border Patrol chief resigns / West Coast secession / Is Donald Trump Christian? / general strike / federal funding to sanctuary cities
WEST VIRGINIA: recess appointment / Sally Yates
WISCONSIN: Who is Sean Spicer? / Russian dossier on Trump / recount / What is populism?
WYOMING: Trump inauguration speech / Trump cabinet / FOX News live / internment of Japanese Americans / fascism / xenophobia / filibuster / Who won the popular vote? / populism / drain the swamp / Electoral College
