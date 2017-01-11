The Election-Related Questions Each State Googled More Than Every Other State

To say that the 2016 presidential election was anxiety-inducing would be an understatement for the ages. The near constant barrage of controversy and minute-by-minute media coverage saw the American voter posit alarm, and sometimes drastically.

And a pretty good barometer for measuring that alarm can be found when looking at election-related Google searches across all fifty states. From coast to coast, and across the political spectrum, you’ll notice a breadth of searches that recapture the humor, scandal and schadenfreude that characterized the 2016 campaign.

The data and research firm Estately tabulated this data in the form of a map, which provides a rundown of the states that queried certain election-related search terms more than others. The map is an indication of the election’s swerving course and unpredictable trajectory. Predictably, public fascination with Hillary Clinton’s emails, claims of rigged electioneering and even Billy Bush spike across the country’s Google searches.