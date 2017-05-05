The Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower Will Be Big This Weekend. Here's How to Watch It.

If you missed the big light show in the sky a few weeks ago during the Lyrids Meteor shower, you'll have another chance to catch some stellar meteor action this weekend, since the annual Eta Aquarids shower is slated to peak between now and Sunday. Here's what you need to know.
The Eta Aquarids occur every year between late April and late May when the Earth passes through debris left behind by Halley's Comet (which itself passes by us every 76 years).
It may not be the most epic meteor shower of the year, but it should still be fun to watch if you know where and when to look. The show will be best in the Southern Hemisphere, which could see up to 40 meteors an hour streak across the sky as they enter the atmosphere. The Northern Hemisphere will have to settle for a slightly less spectacular show, since the rate up here will be roughly 10 per hour. For the best chance of seeing them, you'll want to be looking up during the predawn hours of Saturday May 6th (and potentially the early hours of Sunday May 7th, as well). Specifically, they'll be radiating from the Aquarius constellation, which can be found in the Southeastern sky in the Northern Hemisphere this time of year.
To give yourself the best chance to spot the meteors, you'll also want to give your eyes about 20 minutes to adjust to the dark, according to EarthSky.org, which means acclimating from lighted areas ahead of time and steering clear of your phone screen during the lead-up.
h/t Quartz
