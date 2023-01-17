This Airline's Flash Sale Has Luxury Business Class Flights at a Big Discount

Etihad Airways's Global Sale is running until January 20, and the flash sale is offering major savings for Economy and Business class tickets for travel out of Chicago, New York City, and Washington D.C . The sale will apply to travel dates through April 27, 2023.

The deals for round-trip economy class tickets that are notable include:

New York City to Abu Dhabi for $899

Washington, DC to Mumbai for $849

Chicago to Karachi for $899



Business class fares from NYC, Chicago, and Washington DC to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Maldives, Kuala Lumpur, Karachi, Jakarta, and more destinations start at $2,599. Costs for trips to these locations typically range $3,500 to $7,000 for business class tickets. So while $2,599 isn't exactly pocket change, it's still a dramatic savings compared to usual fares.

"At Etihad, we understand the new year is a time many of us start making exciting travel plans for the year ahead," Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer of Etihad Airways, said in a statement shared with Thrillist. "Guests looking to book their holidays can take advantage of this year's global sale for the opportunity to visit Abu Dhabi or many other destinations on the Etihad network."

Another perk Etihad is offering is its Stopover program. Travelers who plan on spending a few hours or few days in Abu Dhabi while journeying elsewhere can book four- and five-star hotel rooms for up to 40% off, and options for free stays at a select number of three- and four-star hotels.

You can explore the hotel discounts and package deals at etihad.com/stopover. To explore fares from the Global Sale, you can check out Etihad's website.