Etihad Airways Is Having a Major Sale on Flights to Cairo, Dubai, Bangkok, and More

Looking to explore outside the US or to visit family and friends overseas? Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, launched a Global Sale earlier this week with exclusive fares to international destinations for as low as $423.

Travelers can fly to destinations such as the Maldives, London, Abu Dhabi, Cairo, Bangkok, and more. The flight deals are also available for those looking to fly business class. A typical business class ticket from Los Angeles to Bangkok, for example, would cost travelers $4,000 or more, but Etihad's Global Sale slashes the price nearly in half with tickets for around $2,310.

To sweeten the deal a bit, Etihad Airways is also throwing in a free ticket and complimentary shuttle service to the global cultural exhibition Expo 2020 for travelers going to Abu Dhabi any time before March 31, 2022.

Here are some of the economy flight deals Etihad has right now:

New York to Cairo for $423

Seattle to the Maldives for $503

Dallas to Seychelles for $551

Los Angeles to Bangkok for $571

Fort Myers to Dubai for $678

The Global Sale will close on January 21, 2022, but you can book a trip as far out as October 28, 2022. Before your trip, check out Etihad's COVID-19 Travel Hub where you'll be able to learn about the airline's COVID-19 requirements by destination and manage your bookings.