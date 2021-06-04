The EU's New Digital COVID Certificate May Soon Be Available to American Travelers

Earlier this week, the European Union (EU) launched a digital COVID certificate, which proves that travelers have either been fully vaccinated, have recently had a negative COVID test, or have caught COVID and recovered. The app creates a personalized QR code for users, meaning no more worrying about losing important pieces of paper, like your vaccine card or COVID test results. The plan is to standardize it across the 27 EU member countries next month, which will make European travelers exempt from most local travel restrictions.

While, it's currently only available to people in the EU, it may soon be available to American travelers.

"Right now, if you're an American, not living in the EU, you could get the certificate if you ask the national authorities of a member state to give you that certificate-based on some proof that you've been vaccinated, or had a recent COVID test," an EU Commission spokesperson told CNN, adding that it depends on each member state, however.

The digital COVID certificate was created amid the EU's decision to reopen to foreign travelers, provided they're vaccinated. While some countries have already reopened, such as Italy, Greece, and Croatia, many others will follow suit in the coming weeks.

Currently, countries can choose whether or not to accept the digital certificate, but by July 1 it will be fully enforced across the EU, per CNN. As of Tuesday, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia, and Poland have begun using it.

According to CNN, the US is considering the launch of a similar certificate that the EU would accept equally.