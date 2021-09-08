These EU Countries Are Tightening Restrictions for American Tourists

The CDC has continued to update its travel advisory list, routinely adding and eliminating countries based on COVID-19 transmission rates. Even if your dream destination isn't currently listed as one to avoid right now, that doesn't necessarily mean you can still go. Countries that are part of the European Union have implemented their own set of guidelines restricting non-essential travel for Americans.

Last week, the EU itself removed the US from its safe travel list in the wake of surging COVID-19 numbers, opening the door for member countries—like Spain, Denmark, Italy, and Norway—to take action and tighten mandates surrounding travel for Americans.

Now that doesn't mean you can't travel there at all. You'll just have to take additional precautions and adhere to restrictions that may have been eased before now. Belgium and Spain, for example, are now requiring US citizens to show proof of vaccination to enter the country, according to USA Today.

"Additionally, US citizens traveling from the United States to Spain must present upon arrival in Spain a QR code generated through the Spain Travel Health portal, obtained through the website or by downloading the 'SpTH app' in Google Play Store or iTunes App Store for each traveler, regardless of their age," the Spanish Embassy said on its website.

Though previously unvaccinated tourists were free to enter Denmark with proof of a negative COVID-19 test or recovery, the country has now banned all unvaccinated travelers—period—for non-essential travel. If you must enter for a "worthy purpose" like school or work, you'll have to show proof of a negative test and quarantine, the outlet reported.

Bulgaria has moved the US to a "red" travel advisory while Italy and the Netherlands have updated their testing and quarantine requirements. Sweden and Norway are among the strictest, with the former banning all Americans from entering regardless of vaccination status. For those looking to visit Norway, there's only one exception: if you're seeing family.

Bottom line: You may need to rethink your European travel plans for the next several months. Do your research and track down the latest requirements before you book any flights.