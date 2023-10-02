Europe Could Ban Airlines from Charging Fees for Carry-on Bags

A dream of many—if not all—travelers could actually become reality soon. In an effort to curb hidden fees and make traveling easier for passengers, Europe is seriously considering banning carry-on baggage fees for all airlines.

That means that you could finally fly without worrying about paying more to literally bring your stuff with you—or, at least, some of it. The ban would only apply to carry-ons, and airlines would still be allowed to charge an extra cost for checked luggage.

The move comes as the EU tries to find solutions to ease the hidden fees problem amongst airlines, which creates confusion and potentially false advertising for travelers. In a unanimous resolution, the European Parliament's Committee on Petitions proposed that countries start enforcing the new policy on hand luggage, and an official vote to decide whether or not the rule is adopted will take place in the European Parliament later this month, Euronews reports.

This is not the first time the EU has tried to make carry-ons free on a mandatory basis. In 2014, the European Court of Justice technically ruled that reasonably-sized and reasonably-weighed cabin luggage shouldn't cost extra because they are a necessary part of air travel. However, the rule was never enforced. If the new policy is passed, though, it would force the 2014 ruling to be observed—and passengers would finally bring their bags aboard free of charge.

Europe isn’t the only one at war with hidden fees. Last year, the Biden administration proposed a new set of rules requiring airlines to disclose any and all hidden fees ahead of time rather than at the end of a flight purchase, but it still remains unclear when we will see such improvements become reality.