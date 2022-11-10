You Can Book a 7-Day European Cruise for Less Than $200 Right Now

Right now, the European cruise company MSC Cruises is offering absolutely out-of-this-world discounts. The company is offering seven-night voyages starting at just $180, according to The Points Guy. Additionally, Costa Cruises is offering seven-night cruises for $449. While that's a bit more, both are quite the deals.

Here are some deals on seven-night cruises you can take advantage of from MSC Cruises if you're ready to pack your bags quickly.

MSC Virtuosa roundtrip cruise out of Hamburg, Germany. Stops include ports in Belgium and France. To lock in the $180 price, you'll need to make a booking for the November 14 sailing. Sailings depart on November 27 for $249 and on December 11, starting at $419.



MSC Fantasia roundtrip cruise from Naples, Italy with stops in Spain, France, and Italy. Sailings depart on November 15, 22, and 29 and on December 6 and 13, starting at $189.



MSC Bellissima roundtrip cruise sailing out of Valencia, Spain. This tour will make stops in Mallorca, Genoa, La Spezia, and Naples. The November 12 departure date starts with sailings at $199.



Additionally, you can book a seven-night roundtrip cruise on the Costa Deliziosa departing on December 10, starting at $449. The sailing will depart from Trieste, Italy, and make stops in Italy, Greece, and Croatia.

Head to the MSC Cruises and Costa Cruises websites to find these deals. To find these deeply discounted fares, set your departure date range to include the sailing dates above. The prices will be for the most basic cabins without balcony views and will be based on double occupancy. Flights will not be included, but the option to upgrade to balcony rooms with both companies still has seven-day sailings for less than $500 per passenger.

If you don't have holiday plans or are itching to get to Europe before the year's end, this is a great way to pack a lot in and keep costs low.