Here's What You Need to Know About the European Heatwave

This week, a heat wave in Europe set dangerous records. On July 19, temperatures hit 104°F in Lincolnshire in the UK and 105.4°F in Paris, France. It was the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK, breaking a record set just days beforehand, and the UK issued its first-ever "red warning" for hot weather over the weekend. In France, more than 100 all-time heat records have been broken.

The BBC reports wildfires broke out across the continent, in the UK, Spain, Portugal, and France. It is reported that more than 1,000 people have died due to this weather. Temperatures are expected to cool by Wednesday, but until then, it remains dangerous. Infrastructure in the majority of Europe was not built with extreme heat in mind, exacerbating the already dangerously high temperatures. According to Vox, fewer than 5% of European homes have air conditioning.

"The extreme heat we are forecasting right now is absolutely unprecedented," Met Office boss Penny Endersby said ahead of the heatwave, according to NBC News. "Here in the UK, we are used to treating a hot spell as a chance to go and play in the sun—this is not that sort of weather. Our lifestyles and infrastructure are not adapted to what is coming."

If you are experiencing extreme heat, whether in Europe or other regions of the world, there are some things you can do to keep yourself and your community a bit safer. The first thing is to stay hydrated, according to Dr. Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection. Below is the complete list of guidance shared by the UK government:

Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated. Older people, those with underlying conditions, and those who live alone are particularly at risk.

If you live alone, ask a relative or friend to phone to check that you are not having difficulties during periods of extreme heat.

Stay cool indoors: Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler, and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors.

If going outdoors, use cool spaces considerately.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol.

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children, or animals.

Try to stay out of the sun between 11 am and 3 pm, when the UV rays are strongest.

Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat if you have to go out in the heat.

Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day.

Make sure you take water with you if you are traveling.

Check the latest weather forecast and temperature warnings—you can find these on TV, radio, mobile app, or website.

During warm weather, going for a swim can provide much-welcomed relief. If you are going into open water to cool down, take care and follow local safety advice.

You can find further resources from the Red Cross, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Weather Service. If you are based in New York City, keep an eye out for cooling centers opened in your neighborhood, as a heatwave is expected in the Northeast region of the United States.

Both cases of extreme weather have been linked to climate change by experts.

"Climate change has already influenced the likelihood of temperature extremes in the UK," Dr. Nikos Christidis of the Met Office said in a statement." The chances of seeing 40°C (104°F) days in the UK could be as much as 10 times more likely in the current climate than under a natural climate unaffected by human influence."

In the UK and other parts of Europe, train and flight travel has also been affected. Some flights have been canceled altogether, while other travelers have been trapped in endless, long, and unbearably hot lines. If you can avoid travel while the heatwave persists, that is highly advisable.