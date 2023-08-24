Jet to Europe for as Little as $129 with This Labor Day Flight Deal

To ensure you don't shed a tear when summer comes to an end, Play, the low-cost Icelandic airline, has got a surprise in store for you.

To celebrate Labor Day weekend—which unofficially marks the end of the summer for many—and to hype you up about fall and winter travel, the airline is offering promotional flights to Europe from the US for as low as $129.

From August 30 and through September 4, fall and winter travel enthusiasts can score $129 flights to Iceland and $159 flights to Copenhagen, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, and Glasgow. The deal is available for travel between October 2023 and March 2024, and it allows passengers to take off from a variety of US hubs, including Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, New York Stewart International Airport, and Washington Dulles International Airport.If you're worried about hidden restrictions and fees, you can chill out. The price is already inclusive of mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges, though baggage fees and other extras still apply. Blackout dates aren't many, either—the promo only excludes flights booked for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Other than that, you're pretty free to travel whenever you want!

To score the deal and for more information, simply head over to Play's website when it becomes live on August 30, and secure your tickets.